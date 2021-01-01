808LED Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (JHT-808LED-WT)

Using an MR16 LED lamp, the 808LED Low Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting generates a solid beam that spreads 34 degrees. Increase the illumination coverage by rotating the lighting system 360 degrees horizontally and tilting it up to 90 degrees to produce diffused light above a dinner party or family gathering in the living room. The energy efficient metal track head delivers 25,000 hours of use to make it ideal for shining light on outdoor areas that are monitored by a home security system. Both the black and white versions of the 808 LED Low Voltage Track Lighting to contain an abrasion resistant powdered coated finish. The electronic transformer includes an auto reset feature, as well as short circuit protection to prevent damage to the unit. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White