From quorum international
Quorum International 8043 9" Wide Mini Pendant with Patterned/Etched Glass Shade Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Quorum International 8043 9" Wide Mini Pendant with Patterned/Etched Glass Shade FeaturesComes with a patterned/etched glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/2"Width: 9-1/4"Depth: 9-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Satin Nickel