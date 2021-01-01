Preferred Bath Accessories 8042 Squared 42" Grab Bar Bright Polished Accessory Grab Bar

Preferred Bath Accessories 8042 Squared 42" Grab Bar Preferred Bath Accessories, Inc. is known for its innovative products and service excellence. Meticulously designed with the user in mind, the 8000 Squared Collection decorative grab bars are engineered for safety and durability. Installed in your shower, tub, or near the toilet, they can help prevent falls. The rounded-edge 304 stainless steel bar meets and exceeds ANSI requirements for rounded edges on square grab bars. Featuring fully-welded 100% stainless steel construction, decorative cover flanges and a beautiful polished finish, the ADA compliant grab bars provide sturdy support without sacrificing style.Preferred Bath Accessories 8042 Features:Covered under Preferred Bath Accessories' limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of stainless steelAll hardware required for installation of grab bar is includedCoordinates with products from the Squared lineADA compliantPreferred Bath Accessories 8042 Specifications:Center to Center: 42" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 1-1/4" (wall to edge of product) Bright Polished