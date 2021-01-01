From maxim
Maxim 8030 1 Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce from the Canyon Rim Collection Canyon Rock / Soft Vanilla Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Maxim 8030 1 Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce from the Canyon Rim Collection Features:Requires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Soft Vanilla glass shadeRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 9"Width: 6.5"(also called depth or projection - the distance from the wall to the furthest protruding point of the fixture)Extension: 8" (also called depth or projection - the distance from the wall to the furthest protruding point of the fixture)Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4.25"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Canyon Rock / Soft Vanilla