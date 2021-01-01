Real Flame 8011E Callaway 4700 BTU Freestanding Blower Forced Electric Heater with Remote Control and Digital Controls White Fireplace Mantel Electric

From real flame
Real Flame 8011E Callaway 4700 BTU Freestanding Blower Forced Electric Heater with Remote Control and Digital Controls Features:1400 Watt electric fireplace heats from 200 to 400 square feetBlower moves warm air around to help keep the room comfortableIncludes remote control for easy operationBuilt-in thermostat with programmable timer keeps room comfortable90-Day Warranty on entire fireplace, 1-Year Warranty on fireboxKeep combustible materials at least three feet from the front and sides of the fireboxSpecifications:Height: 47-15/16"Width: 63"Depth: 17-1/4"Product Weight: 172-9/16 lbsHeater Type: ElectricWattage: 1500BTU Output: 4700Assembly Required: Yes Electric White