American Standard 7455.801 Town Square S 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

American Standard 7455.801 Town Square S 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly The Town Square S Widespread Faucet by American Standard cultivates an air of elegance in the bathroom with its architecturally-inspired design, stately square shapes, and details reminiscent of crown molding. A brass construction provides incredible durability, is easy to clean, and provides the best surface for our beautiful tarnish- and scratch-resistant finishes. As part of the Town Square S collection, the bathroom faucet is easy to coordinate with other fittings and fixtures, for an effortless space that looks polished and perfectly matched. American Standard 7455.801 Features:Coordinates with Town Square S CollectionHandle and spout hose connections come pre-installed from factory for each installationHoses use quick connections to further simplify installationCeramic disc valve cartridges assures a lifetime of drip-free performanceIncludes brass pop-up drainAmerican Standard 7455.801 Specifications:Height: 4-1/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 2-5/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-3/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 6" - 12" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/4" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Double Handle Polished Chrome