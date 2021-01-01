From z-lite
Z-Lite 801-7L Contour 7 Light 8" Wide Abstract Linear Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 801-7L Contour 7 Light 8" Wide Abstract Linear Chandelier Hand-crafted metal wires that contour around each light source make this creation a true work of art. These modern lights are available in gloss white.FeaturesConstructed from steel(7) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 3", (2) 6", (4) 12", and (8) 24" downrodsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 25-3/4"Width: 62-3/4"Depth: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 37 lbsWire Length: 170"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No White