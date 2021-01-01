From hpe
HPE 800W Flex Slot Platinum Hot Plug Low Halogen Power Supply Kit
Device Type Power supply - hot-plug - plug-in module Specification Compliance Flex Slot Input Voltage AC 230 V Power Capacity 800 Watt Efficiency 94% 80 PLUS Certification 80 PLUS Platinum Compliant Standards Low halogen Width 3.8 in Depth 13 in Height 7.7 in Weight 3.15 lbs Designed For HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus V2 (800 Watt), DL345 Gen10 Plus (800 Watt), DL345 Gen10 Plus Entry (800 Watt), DL365 Gen10 Plus (800. Product Description HPE Flex Slot Platinum - power supply - hot-plug - 800 Watt Dimensions (WxDxH) 3.8 in x 13 in x 7.7 in manufacturer Hewlett Packard Enterprise