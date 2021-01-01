800W Desk Heater Fan Space Heater Mini Electric Heater Portable Thermostat

【Rapid Heating】 Utilizing the latest advanced PTC ceramic heating element, space heater can fast heat up in 2 seconds, it is energy-saving and safer than traditional heater using heating wire due to the high heat conversion rate, no naked flame, no oxygen consumption, maximize your comfort with the least cost.! 【Built-in Safety Features】 The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature.Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. Made of Heat-Resistant ABS and there is a fall switch at the bottom of the product. When it is out of contact or 30 degree tipping, it will automatically open the POWER OFF protection function, which is safe and reliable. 【3 Working modes】 Portable heater comes with 3 working modes to fit your heating preferences,you can choose from Low-heat(400W), High-heat(800W) or Fan-Only(10W) settings.during winter time, turn up the heater and your living space/office will heat up in minutes, in the summer, select the fan mode and enjoy chilling breeze everywhere in the house,In Fan-Only mode, the heater generates natural air without heat to help circulate air. 【Multi-function LED Display】 LED display shows you current what the ambient temperature,Wind speed level.The heater can simulate firewood burning flame effect and sound effect,When you don’t need these effects, you can turn them off independently. 【Maximum Portability】 Our Space Heater with Mini size and back carrying handle, makes it easy to move the space heater. Thanks to the heater's compact size and convenient carry handle you can easily move the heater from the kitchen, to the bedroom, or even under the desk.This will be the ideal protable heater you take anywhere you go.Specifications:Name:Space Heater Model:H2 Color:Black,White Wind speed level: 3 modes Timed shutdown function: 0.5h, 1h, 2h, 4h, 6h, 8h Power: 10W, 400W, 800W Voltage: 110V（US） Heater net weight:1270g/2.80 Pound Heater gross weight:1450g/3.20 Pound Heater Size:18x18x15 cm/7.09x7.09x5.91 in Packing size: 20x17x19 cm/7.87x6.69x7.48 inProducts include:1x Space Heater(US) 1x English manualPrecautions:When the heater is turned off, the heater will continue to work for about 20~30 seconds to cool down, which is a normal protection phenomenon.