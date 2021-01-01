800009421 825596001 800050001 KI04 HSTNNLB6R HSTNNLB6S K104 KIO4 Laptop Battery Replcement for HP Pavilion 15 17 15ab200 15zab100 17Tg100 17zg100.

Rating: 14.8V 2200mAh 33Wh, Cell: 4 cells Battery Type: Rechargeable Li-ion battery Compatible Part Numbers: 800050-001 800049-001 800010-421 800010-422 800009-241 800009-421 HSTNN-DB6T HSTNN-LB6R HSTNN-LB6S HSTNN-IB6X KI04 K104 TPN-Q158 TPN-Q159 TPN-Q160 TPN-Q161 TPN-Q162 TPN-Q163 Compatible with Laptop Models: Pavilion14 15 17 series 14-ab000 14 -ab100 15-ab000 15-ab100 15-ab200 15-ab157nr 15-ab223cl battery 15-an000 15-an100 15-an051dx 17z-g000 star wars 17-g100 17-g200 17-g192dx 30 days Refund after delivery, any quality problems within 1 year please contact us, we have 24*7 hrs e-mail support