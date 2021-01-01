From currey and company
Currey and Company 8000-0002 Maxstoke Single Light 15" Wide Boom Arm Floor Lamp with Beige Shantung Shade Antique Brass Lamps Floor Lamps Boom Arm
Currey and Company 8000-0002 Maxstoke Single Light 15" Wide Boom Arm Floor Lamp with Beige Shantung Shade Features:Made of metalComes with a beige shantung shadeFoot on / off switchRequires (1) 100 watt incandescent bulbUL rated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 65.75"Width: 15"Depth: 33"Shade Height: 10"Shade Diameter: 15"Cord Length: 144"Product Weight: 16 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 100wWatts Per Bulb: 100w Boom Arm Lamps Antique Brass