9" 800 x 480 RGB TFT LCD Monitor Split Screen Quad Monitor Surveillance 16: 9 Display format 4 Video input, Compatibility with any TV & DVD.

9inch color TFT LCD display monitor. 4 split video displays. Display format:16: 9. 4 Video inputs. Auto switch to V4 when reversing. Rear watching, image can be changed left and right, up and down. Fitment Panoramic parking system. You can see 4 direction scenery outside the car. 2 AV input: AV1 connects to car DVD, VCR and other video equipment. AV2 to car backup camera. Support adjusting the screen angle. Supports car DVD, VCR, camera, GPS and other video equipment. Apply for truck, bus, school bus, car and CCTV security system