Bosch 800 30" Under Cabinet Canopy Pro Style Range Hood DPH30652UC

Under Cabinet Range Hood with 2-Speed/600 CFM Blower, Rocker Switch Control, Incandescent Lighting, Dishwasher-Safe Mesh Filters, Convertible to Recirculating, Flexible Design, Damper Included, and UL Listed: 30". Enable you to easily adjust the ventilation to meet your needs. Eliminates smoke and odor efficiently. For simple operation. Shines down on your cooktop to ensure a clear view while you're cooking. Efficiently filters grease and other solid particles out of the extracted air. Makes cleaning and maintenance easy. Efficiency, better air quality, reduced noise, and ease of installation. Gives the ability to recirculate the air back into the kitchen. Prevents smoke and odor from recirculating back into the cooktop area. UL Listed. Operating Mode: Convertible: ducted/recirculating. Maximum CFM: 600. Number of Speed Settings: 2-stage. Motor Location: Integrated motor in the hood body. Number of lights: 2. Bulb Type: Incandescent. Light Lumens: 380. Light Color (°K): 2700. Total Power of the Lamps (W): 80. Damper Included: Yes. Grease Filter Material: Aluminum. Grease Filter Type: Multilayer cassette. Watts (W): 142. Volts (V): 120. Frequency (Hz): 60. Plug Type: No plug. Overall Width: 30". Overall Depth: 23". Overall Height: 11". Distance Above Cooktop/Range Cooking Surface: Min. 30" Electric/30" Gas. Diameter of Air Duct (in.) Top: 8". Diameter of Air Duct (in.) Back: 8". Net Weight (lbs): 34. Replacement Charcoal Filter: DHZ3052UC. Recirculation Kit: DRZ3052UC. Parts and Labor: Full 1 Year.