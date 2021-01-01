From bed tite
800 Thread Count Cotton Rich Bedtite® Sheet Set
Beyond compare! Indulge yourself in luxuriously soft and smooth comfort. Crafted from high quality 800 thread count cotton and polyester these sheets will elevate any bed to a master suite. Easy care and less wrinkles make for a clean, fresh sleep environment. Finished with a delicate 4” hem on flat sheet and pillowcases. Our patented BedTite construction ensures a secure fit on any mattress 7” to 20” deep. No bunching or shifting. Easy care, machine wash and tumble dry. Set includes flat sheet, patented fitted grip sheet, two pillowcases. Queen pillowcases measure 20" x 30", Cal King and King pillowcases measure 20" x 40". Size: Queen, Color: Dusty Lilac