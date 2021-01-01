800-Thread Count Cotton and Polyester Blend Wrinkle-Free Checkered Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases, 2-Piece Pillowcase Set By Impressions- Standard, Plum

Create a comfy cozy sleep space with our incredibly soft Thomasina 800-Thread Count Cotton and Polyester Blend Wrinkle-Free Checkered Pillowcase Set. Crafted from a blend of Cotton and Polyester with an 800-thread count, this set features a subtle shimmer from the sateen weave finish. Bring cloud-like comfort to your bed with this lightweight, ultra-soft, and wrinkle-free sheet set that also gets softer with every wash. Available in Standard or King size options, this geometric checkered pattern is sure to blend seamlessly with your current bedding ensemble.