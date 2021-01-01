Bosch 800 31" Downdraft Ventilation System HDD80051UC

Advertisement
30" Downdraft Ventilation Hood with 3-Speeds Option, Sleek Front Panel Filter Design, 3-Speeds Option, Dishwasher Safe Mesh Filters, Integrated Knob Control, 13-Inch Tall Design, and 2.1 Low Noise - Blower Required (Sold Separately). 600 CFM options Sold Separately. Sleek front panel filter design acts as a guard against splatters. 3-speed power level options to suit your cooking style and recipes. Dishwasher safe mesh filters make cleaning and maintenance easy. Simple to use to adjust fan speeds. Retracts preserving clean sight lines when not in use. 5 Exhaust connections possible (transition sold separately). 2.1 Low Noise. UL Certified. Operating Mode: Convertable: Ducted / Recirculating. Maximum CFM: Blower Sold Separately. Number of Speed Settings: 3-stage. Grease Filter Material: Washable Aluminium. Grease Filter Type: Multilayer Cassette. Material: Stainless Steel. Motor Location: External Motor. No-Return Airflow Flap: No. Approval Certificates: UL. Volts: 120V. Amps: 10A. Frequency: 60Hz. Plug Type: 120V-3 prong. Shipping Weight: 41 lbs. Product Weight: 37 lbs. Width: 31". Depth: 2 1/4". Height: 12". Product Packaging Width: 32 67/100". Product Packaging Depth: 27 4/25". Product Packaging Height: 7 12/25". Diameter of Air Duct (in) Back: 10". Optional Accessories: HDD0RSP, HDD2RECTD, HDDFILTUC, HDDFTRAN6, HDDFTRAN8, HDDREC5UC, HDDSTRAN2, HDDSTRAN6, HDDSTRAN8.