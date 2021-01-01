From hp
HP 800 G1 Ultra Small Desktop PC, Intel Core i5 3.2GHz Processor, 8GB Ram, 240GB SSD, HP 23.8 Inch Monitor, BTO WIFI & Bluetooth, 16GB Flash Drive.
Key Features: Get reliable performance from the Intel 4th Gen Core i5-4570 3.4GHz processor 8 GB Ram 240 GB SSD NO DVD-ROM Connect to modem or router with wired Ethernet or Wirelessly The front-panel's USB ports make it easy to transfer photos, music, and other files to and from your digital camera and other peripheral devices Win 10 Pro 64 Bit Specifications: Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.4GHz (Turbo up to 3.6GHz), 6MB Cache, Quad-Core Memory: 8 GB DDR3 Ram Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600 Video Ports: 1 x VGA, 2 x Display Ports Solid State: 240 GB Solid State Drive Optical Drive: NO DVD-ROM Sound: Integrated Network: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Wireless / WiFi: Yes Front Panel: (2) USB 2.0, (2) USB 3.0 (1) Headphone (1) Microphone Rear Panel: (2) Display Ports (1) VGA (4) USB 2.0 & (2) USB 3.0 (1) RJ-45 LAN (1) Audio: Line-in/Microphone (1) Audio: Line-out Expansion Slots & Bays: (1) Low-Profile PCI Express x16 Slot (2) Low-Profi