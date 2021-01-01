Steelman 80/82 mm x 15 Flute Oil Filter Cap Wrench in Black

The STEELMAN 06129 Oil Filter Cap Wrench 80mm and 82mm x 15 Flute works with any standard 3/8-inch drive ratchet, extension, or torque wrench to allow you to quickly and easily remove screw in filters. Designed with incrementally staged inner diameters to work with two filter sizes, it fits over the end of the filter and grips the flutes around the edge allowing you to easily remove the old filter or install the new one. Made from durable chrome vanadium steel it can stand up to long term, repeated use in the most confined of spaces that strap and chain style wrenches just cannot reach. Compatible with a wide range of filters across multiple automobile makes and models this tool will help take the frustration out of changing your oil.