The Unicel Swimming Pool Filter is made from heavy-duty polyester and designed to last far longer than cheaper alternatives, while having more pleats to improve filtering capacity. Unicel replacement filter grids are recognized as the best grid replacements in the industry. ??An appropriate cleaning schedule will both help the performance of the filter and keep it from breaking for longer periods of time. However, it is not a permanent part and standard use will result in the need for a replacement. ??Make sure you go with the highest quality standard of replacement: Unicel. Unicel 80-sq ft Pool Cartridge Filter Polyester | 58253