80 mil 36 sqft Car Sound Deadening mat Butyl Automotive Sound Deadener Noise Insulation and Vibration Dampening Material 80 mil 36 sqft

Best Quality Guranteed. VIBRO 80 mil is ultimate quality sound deadening insulation. Designed for the automotive industry as an industrial sound damping material for applications that need extreme performance, it is well suited to the demanding car enthusiast as well. Advanced Formulation - VIBRO Damping Material consists of newly invented Bmastic, technologically most advanced and efficient sound deadening composition on the market today. Value - VIBRO Damping Material is just under $1.39 per sqft, priced to be cost effective, when compared to similar products on the market. Car soundproofing does not have to be expensive to work! Ease of Installation VIBRO Damping Material is easy to install with a peel and place application. Simply trim the pieces to fit, peel and place and hand roll to ensure good adhesion. No messy spray-on paints or adhesives are needed to install this product. VIBRO specifications Thickness 80 mil, Coverage area 3