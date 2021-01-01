KINWELL 80 in. Retro Brown Wood 5-Shelf Etagere Bookcase with Black Metal Frame

Keep clutter under control with this large double bookcase. Crafted from a metal frame with an X-frame stretcher on the back, this open etagere bookcase features long shelves that provide ample room to store rows of your favorite reads, knickknacks and other displayable items. Brimming with industrial appeal, these pieces fit perfectly in the living room, entryway, bedroom, kitchen, apartment, office and any living space. Durable Anti-tip kit included that you can easily anchor the bookcase to the wall for ensuring the safety of your kids or preventing injury from unexpected tipping. Color: Retro Brown.