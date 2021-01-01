From aero pure
Aero Pure 80 CFM Ceiling Mounted Quiet Exhaust Fan - ABF80L6OR
Aero Pure ABF80L6 80 CFM 0.3 Sone Ceiling Mounted Quiet Exhaust Fan Features:Quiet ENERGY STAR® certified 0.3 sone bathroom fan with LED light and nightlightChoice of three low profile grille finishes- White, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Satin NickelEnclosed 80 CFM motor with built-in overload disconnect engineered for continuous operation10 watt 3000K 800 lumens LED light and 0.7 watt nightlight includedGalvanized steel fan housing unit with black rust-resistant powder coat finishBuilt-in backdraft damper prevents outdoor air from entering fanFits 2" x 8" constructionQuick mounting adjustable metal brackets for new construction and retrofit4", 5", and 6" metal duct adaptor includedFull 6 year warrantyETL listed for wet application over tub and shower enclosure when used with a GFCI branch circuit wireMeets today’s demanding building specifications - HVI listed, ENERGY STAR certified, CALGreen, JA-8 Compliant for CA Title 24, and ASHRAE 62.2 compliantSpecifications:CFM: 80Sones: 0.3Duct Size: 4" Round, 5" Round, 6" RoundGrille Width: 13"Grille Length: 13"Housing Width: 10-3/8"Housing Depth: 10-5/16"Voltage: 120VWattage: 18.1W Bath Fans Oil Rubbed Bronze