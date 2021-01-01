Air King 80 CFM 1.5 Sone Ceiling Mounted Energy Star Rated Exhaust Fan - AK80

Air King AK80 80 CFM 1.5 Sone Ceiling Mounted Energy Star Rated Exhaust Fan The ENERGY STAR® Quiet Series provides cost effective, energy efficient ventilation at low sound levels and features a contoured grill that almost disappears into the ceiling. At the highest point the grill projects only 1/2" down from the ceiling. The electronically balanced centrifugal blower wheel assures maximum ventilation with minimum sound.Over the forty years Air King has been in business, they have developed something of a reputation for manufacturing quality ventilation products, offering products at a good value, and providing excellent service for their products. Air King believes that a home is more than just a house, it is a sanctuary from the busy world, so shouldn't it be comfortable as well? Their mission is to make homes healthier, more comfortable, and more convenient, and they have delivered for over 40 years.Features:Excellent ASHRAE 62.2 ventilation solutionCalifornia Title 24 and CALGreen compliantEnergy Star certified saving you money annually on your overall energy billEasily installs using the included adjustable hanging bracketsUL listed for installation over a tub or shower on a GFCI circuitPlastic damper protects against back drafts and ensures quiet operation4" round plastic ductingEffective ventilation for bathrooms up to 80 sq. ft. and other rooms up to 100 sq. ft.Specifications:CFM: 80Housing Length: 10-7/8"Housing Width: 9-3/8"Housing Depth: 7-7/8"Grille Width: 11"Grille Length: 13-3/4"Duct Size: 4" Round Bath Fans White