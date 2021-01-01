80 Capacity CD Case Storage DVD Organizer Case DVD Case Organizer CDDVD Case DVD Booklet CDDVD Holder Case DVD Book Heavy Duty DVD Case Book Wallet.

Durable: This CD case book is made of plastic and non-woven materials, lightweight and durable for use for a long time. Portable: The CD/DVD storage case with sleek design is easily fitted into any bag or stored at home. You can carry this DVD holder conveniently during exhibition or travel. Soft interleaf: Soft interleaf wont scratch your CD/DVD/VCD, and is wear-resistant, durable and shockproof. The zipper can be closed easily and perfectly. Hard shell: Hard shell DVD case storage could efficiently diminish collision and squeeze, protect discs from dust and scratches. Large capacity: The DVD case wallet is roomy to hold almost 80 CD/DVD/VCD. Gives more space in your living room. This CD case holder can be take into smaller briefcase size travel cases.