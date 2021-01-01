Blue Wave 8-Year 30 ft. x 50 ft. Rectangular Navy Blue In Ground Winter Pool Cover

The Blue Wave Bronze grade cover has the strength and durability of covers costing twice as much. Rugged polyethylene scrim and coating means that this cover can withstand winters worst. Blue Wave covers are U V protected so they will last for years in direct sunlight. The cover's black underside retards algae growth and heat sealed seams means a crystal clear pool next spring. The Blue Wave 8-Year cover comes with loops every four feet to secure water bags and corner grommets allow for extra tie down in windy areas. The cover has a 5 ft. overlap and comes in a dark navy blue with a black underside. This Blue Wave cover is backed by an 8-Year warranty.