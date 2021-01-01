From robelily

8 X 5 Ft Outdoor Grill Gazebo With Hook And Light, Shelter Tent, Double Tier Soft Top Canopy And Steel Frame, Gray

Description

This BBQ gazebo designed for all-season use, the powder coated metal frame effortlessly withstands rusting, erosion and untimely wear.Easy, Quick & Budget- Friendly Grill Gazebo.You'll get protected from the scalding sun and have your grill time in the shade with this lovely grill gazebo. With durable & sturdy canopy fabric and strong & stable poles, this grill gazebo is just the ultimate in grill protection.This grill gazebo will be a perfect choice if you’re a grill chef. This grill gazebo with unique design like big vent top, can meet your expectation of a practical grill gazebo.8x5 Double-Tiered Grill Gazebo with LED Lights for Outdoor BBQVented, double-tiered and soft top provides better stability in windy condition.Durable, UV-Resistant and WaterproofEasy to Clean, Less Need to Maintain, 100% Polyester Canopy.Sturdy, Safe and Steel Construction Roof Color: Gray

