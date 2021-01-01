From allen + roth
allen + roth 8 x 10 Pembroke Floral/Botanical Area Rug Polyester | 13017
This rug has been handcrafted by skilled artisans using high quality pet polyester yarn made of recycled plastic. It features beautiful botanics on an indigo base which can instantly bring a pop to any room that it is a part of. Special synthetic backing on the rug increases its durability and allows for both indoor and outdoor use. It can be easily cleaned using a garden hose. It is stain resistant and fade resistant. allen + roth 8 x 10 Pembroke Floral/Botanical Area Rug Polyester | 13017