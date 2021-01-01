From steelhead

STEELHEAD 8” Wide-Mouth Adjustable Wrench w/Integrated 72-Tooth 12-Point 17mm Ratcheting End, 72-Tooth Gearing, Forged Heat-Treated Carbon Steel, SAE Jaw Measurements, USA-Based Support

$13.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

[2 WRENCHES IN 1] – 2x more utility than other adjustable wrenches, features 1. 25” adjustable jaw opening, ratcheting end & integrated 12-point 17mm ratcheting combination wrench end. [SAE JAW MEASUREMENTS] – Features SAE measurements on wrench mouth & jaw (0-1. 25” markings) for quick, accurate & precise size adjustments. [GREAT FOR ALL TRADES] – Multi-purpose utility for all applications: HVAC, plumber, electricians, automotive & more [FORGED FROM HIGH-QUALITY HEAT-TREATED CARBON STEEL] – Crafted from high-durability heat-treated carbon steel with special corrosion resistant finish. [LIFETIME USA SUPPORT] – Protected by unbeatable lifetime US-based support; right here in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com