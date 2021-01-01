Hampton Bay 9.8-Watt Millennium Black Outdoor Integrated LED Landscape Flood Lights with Adjustable Light Color (8-pack)

Each of the Hampton Bay Low Voltage 50-Watt Equivalent LED Flood Light (8-pack) offers the option of three light colors. The integrated switch rotates to choose from 2700K Warm White, 3000K Soft White or 4000K Daylight light color. The flood beam angle is perfect for highlighting wide areas, as well as enhancing home security. On any of the 3 light color settings, it consumes over 80% less energy than a typical halogen light and has a rated life of 50,000 hours. The LED system provides maintenance free operation and there are no bulbs to change. With cast aluminum construction, long life powder coat finish and weatherproof electronics, you can count on many years of service. The quick-install wire connector means easy do-it-yourself installation that is quick and safe.