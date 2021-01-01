Halo 22.8-Watt Integrated LED Bronze Flood Light Tunable CCT (3000K-5000K) and Bluetooth Enabled Internet Bridge

With HALO Home smart outdoor lighting and the Internet Access Bridge, a more secure (and energy-efficient) home is just an easy weekend project away. Once installed, the HALO Home Outdoor Security Smart LED Floodlight is paired to the HALO Home mobile app via Bluetooth connection?-no internet or hub needed. From there, you'll be able to control, group, schedule and program your smart lighting, or adjust settings like color temperature and dimming from your fingertips. With the Internet Access Bridge, you can do even more. It connects your HALO Home products (including outdoor lighting) to your home's WiFi network, allowing you to access and manage your lighting from anywhere in the world using the HALO Home app. With the Bridge, you'll also be able to connect your lighting system to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, for hands-free voice control.