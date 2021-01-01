8 Selfie Ring Light with Selfie Stick Tripod for Live StreamMakeup Mini LED Camera Selfie Ringlight for YouTube VideoPhotography Compatible with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimmable Ring lightThe LED ring light owns 3 color modes including white, warm white and warm yellow. Each one has 10 brightness levels which perfectly lighting can instantly turn a dark and dreary shot into a bright and cheerful one. 8 inch selfie ring light with stand provides enough light for your makeup / live broadcast / YouTube videos, etc, make your face lines more beauty stereoscopic and your product details clear. Suitable for your numerous uses in different circumstances. Mutilfuction Selfie Stick Tripod 3 in 1 - tripod with ring light, table tripod, Handheld Tripod, and the Wireless Remote. selfie stick tripod with adjustable knob +360rotatable phone holder you could rotate the phone clip and select horizontal or vertical camera mode to get the best angle photos The strong aluminum telescopic pole and non-slip foot pad make the tripod more stable. Meet your all party & photography & video & Youtub