8 Port PoE Switch with Full PoE+ Ports PlugandPlay Desktop for IP Camera Access Points IP Phone Metal Housing Ethernet Extended Unmanaged IEEE.

Best Quality Guranteed. 8-Port 10/100Mbps Desktop POE Switch plus one 10/100Mbps uplink port. Supports PoE power up to 30W for each PoE port, Supports PoE power up to 65W for all PoE ports, full IEEE802.3af/at standard compliant. LED indicators for monitoring power, link, activity. Security & Reliable. Smart PoE Power Supply, automatically identification, never destroy the front equipment. One-by-one port start function, avoid devices breakdown caused by surges or high loads. VLan functin, to prevent the invasion of network storm. This PoE switch is ideal for powering PoE devices such as IP cameras, WLAN access points, IP phones, offices, office access control systems, and other PD devices and offers a line of high quality products that provide a total solution for Ethernet application in different environments. LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY and 24/7 Technical Support.