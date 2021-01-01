From towmy by snowimage
8 Port Gigabit PoE Switch 8 PoE+ Ports 58W w 2 SFP Slots Smart Managed Limited Lifetime Protection Support Vlan L2L3L4 QoS IGMP and Link.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Flexible Port Configuration: 8 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 PoE+ Port Switch with 2 Gigabit SFP Slots Power Over Ethernet: 8 PoE+(802.3at/af) ports providing up to 30W per port, total PoE budget 58W and useful PoE power management Features Enhance Network Security: Advanced security features include 802.1Q Vlan, IP-MAC-Port binding, ACL, Port Security, DOS defend, Storm control, DHCP Snooping, 802.1X radius authentication Advanced Software Features: Prioritize your traffic and guarantee high quality of video or voice data transmission with L2/L3/L4 QoS, IGMP Snooping, Link aggregation and Flow Control Smart Management: WEB/CLI managed modes, SNMP, RMON bring abundant management features Limited Lifetime Warranty: Industry leading lifetime warranty and free 24/7 technical support