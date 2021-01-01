From genpak
8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch Ethernet Splitter PlugandPlay Traffic Optimization Unmanaged
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Plug-and-play - Easy setup with no configuration or software required Nice & small The S108 is 5 in x 2 in, taking up minimal space while delivering maximum efficiency Ethernet splitter - Provides quick and Easy connectivity to your router and/or modem, Offering additional wired connections for your laptop, gaming console, printer, etc 8 port Fast Ethernet - features eight 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiating RJ45 ports to greatly expand your network capacity and supports Auto MDI/MDIX Auto-negotiation - supports Auto-MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need for crossover cables