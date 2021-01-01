From black & decker
8 Pieces Stepup Adapter Ring Set Made of Premium Anodized Aluminum includes 4952mm 5255mm 5558mm 5862mm 6267mm 6772mm 7277mm 7782mmBlack
The Step-up Ring Set includes: (1)49-52mm step-up ring + (1)52-55mm step-up ring + (1)55-58mm step-up ring + (1) 58-62mm step-up ring + (1)62-67mm step-up ring + (1)67-72mm step-up ring + (1)72-77mm step-up ring + (1)77-82mm step-up ring. Provide a way to fit larger diameter filters or accessories onto a smaller lens. Made of premium grade aluminum, and precision production ensures smooth mounting. Extremely solid and lightweight, polished and finished with anodized matte surface. Fit any lens with the same filter thread, manual or autofocus, digital or film.