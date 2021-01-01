From great neck
Great Neck 8-Piece Plier and Wrench Tool Set
Great Neck 8-Piece Plier and Wrench Tool Set.Contains 8 essential pliers and wrenches.Milled jaws, and fully polished heads for long-lasting dependability.Includes mini long-nose pliers, mini diagonal pliers, 6" long-nose pliers, 6" diagonal pliers, 6" slip joint pliers, 7" linesman pliers, 8" groove joint pliers, 8" adjustable wrench.Vinyl grips make holding more comfortable and reduce hand fatigue.Heat-treated, drop-forged steel tools with vinyl grips.Mfr. limited lifetime warranty