From chezmoi collection
Chezmoi Collection 8-Piece Luxury Striped Comforter Set (Blue/Brown/Beige, King)
Loft 8-Piece Comforter Set Includes: 1 Comforter, 2 Shams, 1 Bedskirt, 1 Cushion, 2 Euro Shams, 1 Breakfast Pillow Measurements: Comforter 104"x 92", Shams 20" x 36", Bedskirt 78" x 80" +14", Cushion 18" x 18", Euro Shams 26" x 26", Breakfast Pillow 12" x 18" Luxurious pleated stripes which accent the bedroom décor with a touch of class Bold eye-catching rich and vibrant three-tone color choices to easily coordinate with any bedroom decors Easy Care: Machine washable in cold water, tumble dry low