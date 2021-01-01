Modern Threads 8 Piece Embellished Comforter Set - Frida, Queen

Set Includes: (1) one comforter embellished with colorful floral and fauna embroidery centered on the bed(2) standard shams ( 2 king size for king set) with detailed embroidery on the corner of each and trimmed in a soft brush fringe all around(2) two euro shams in same mid tone grey with pom pom trim (3) Three decorative pillows, including: one 18 X 18" square pillow with matching floral medallion embroidery on the face, one boudoir 12" x 18" pillow in white a gorgeous flora and fauna embroidery centered on the face, trimmed with pom poms all around, (1) one a 16" x 16" teal dec pillow, with a frame of floral vine embroidery on the face. Queen Dimensions: 1 Comforter is 90 inches wide x 90 inches long2 Pillow Shams are 20 inches wide x 27 inches long2 Euro Shams are 26 inches wide x 26 inches long1 Rectangular Decorative Pillow is 12 inches wide x 18 inches long2 Square Decorative Pillows are 18 inches wide x 18 inches long King Dimensions: 1 Comforter is 106 inches wide x 90 inches long2 Pillow Shams are 20 inches wide x 37 inches long2 Euro Shams are 26 inches wide x 26 inches long1 Rectangular Decorative Pillow is 12 inches wide x 18 inches long2 Square Decorative Pillows are 18 inches wide x 18 inches long