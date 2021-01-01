8-Piece Comforter Set - Soft Microfiber Bed In A Bag for King Bed-1 Comforter,1 Sheet,2 Pillowcase,2 Shams,1 Bedskrit,1 Fitted Sheet- Cationic Dyeing Comforter Set (Khaki,90"x104")

New Fabric:Our talented designers get the idea from the Yoga clothes and discover the sportswear fabric features in ultra-soft, breathable, skin-friendly, and not skin-sticky.Then,we analyze and design this excellent material to this kind comforter set,Our Cationic Dyeable Comforter Set, offers the same features to our customers at night.Our comforter set also filled with premium down alternative to further improve the softness and warmth.Lightweight: Our product designs perfectly for Hot Sleepers. Our ultra-breathable material removes the heat from your body. Our comforters also bundled your body and offers the cloud-like softness that comforts without the weight.Size and Measurement:8 pieces Cationic Dyeable Comforter set includes 1 King Size Comforter, 1 piece of Sheet, 2 Pillowcases, 2 Pillow Shams,1 Bed skirt, and 1 Fitted sheet. The cationic fabric is no fading, anti-wrinkle, wear-resistant, breathable, moisture-absorbing, anti-static, anti-pilling.CARE TIPS- Hand or Machine Wash is OK, hanging it to air dry. Tumble Dry Medium or low Heat.Because they are packaged on a small box, it might be some wrinkles when you receive it. Wrinkle will disappear and become fluffy after drying