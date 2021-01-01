8-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag - Split Queen (Comforter Set: White, Sheet Set: White)

Advertisement
Premium Bed-In-A-Bag 8-Piece Set: Split Queen SizeIncludes: 1 Queen Comforter Set and 1 Split Queen 5 Piece Microfiber Sheet Set: One Full/Queen Comforter 88" x 90", 2 Standard Pillow Shams 20" x 26", 2 Split Queen Fitted Sheets 30" x 80" x 15" Pocket, 2 Standard Pillowcases 20" x 30", and 1 Queen Flat Sheet 90" x 102"Generous all season down alternative plush polyester filling. Made from ultra soft premium mircofiber fabric. Gentle on skin, shell and filling made from 100% hypoallergenic materials. Durable sewn through box stitch design prevents fill shift.Ultrasoft wrinkle resistant microfiber is breathable, stain resistant, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites. Fully elasticized deep pocket fitted sheet fits your mattress snug from 5 inches up to 15 inches deep.Easy Care: Machine wash in cold water with similar colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.