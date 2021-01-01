Navy 8-Piece Bed in a Bag Bedding Set, Twin XL, by Noble Linens

The Noble Linens 8-Piece Bed in a Bag set is designed with your comfort in mind. Made of the finest imported microfiber yarns, each piece is double-brushed for elevated softness and breathability, making your bed incredibly cozy and hard to get out of in the morning. Offered in a variety of colors, this set creates a cohesive and fresh look to any bedroom décor. Stylish, simple and effortless, it’s the perfect way to add a whole new feel to your bedroom! Set includes: 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 2 Pillowcases, 2 Shams, 1 Comforter, & 1 Bed Skirt (Twin & Twin XL sets come with 1 Pillowcase and 1 Sham)14" deep pocket fitted sheets stretch to accommodate up to 16"Premium weave to provide the ultimate durability and a creamy smooth textureMade of ultra-plush and soft 90 GSM microfiberWrinkle-free — no need to ironHypoallergenic, ideal for sensitive skin and allergiesCare Instructions: machine wash cold, tumble dry low, fade resistantSizes available include: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal KingComforter, Sham and Bedskirt available in an array of stunning colors: Aqua, Chocolate, Ivory, Gray. Navy, Sage, Purple, & WhiteSheets and Pillowcases come in white for all bed sets SIZE GUIDE Twin Size Set Includes:1 Twin Fitted Sheet: 39" W x 75" L + 14"1 Twin Flat Sheet: 66" W x 96" L1 Standard Pillowcase: 20" W x 30" L1 Standard Pillow Sham: 20" W x 30" L (2" flange)1 Twin Comforter: 66" W x 92" L1 Twin Bed Skirt: 39" W x 75" L with 14" drop Twin XL Size Set Includes: 1 Twin XL Fitted Sheet: 39" W x 81" L + 14"1 Twin XL Flat Sheet: 66" W x 104" L1 Standard Pillowcase: 20" W x 30" L 1 Standard Pillow Sham: 20" W x 30" L (2" flange) 1 Twin XL Comforter: 66" W x 92" L1 Twin XL Bed Skirt: 39" W x 81" L with 14" drop Full Size Set Includes: 1 Full Fitted Sheet: 54" W x 75" L + 14"1 Full Flat Sheet: 81" W x 96" L2 Standard Pillowcase: 20" W x 30" L2 Standard Pillow Sham: 20" W x 30" L (2" flange)1 Full Comforter: 86" W x 88" L1 Full Bed Skirt: 54" W x 75" L with 14" drop Queen Size Set Includes: 1 Queen Fitted Sheet: 60" W x 80" L + 14"1 Queen Flat Sheet: 90" W x 102" L2 Standard Pillowcase: 20" W x 30" L2 Standard Pillow Sham: 20" W x 30" L (2" flange)1 Queen Comforter: 86" W x 88" L1 Queen Bed Skirt: 60" W x 80" L with 14" drop King Size Set Includes: 1 King Fitted Sheet: 78" W x 80" L + 14"1 King Flat Sheet: 102" W x 105" L2 King Pillowcase: 20" W x 40" L2 King Pillow Sham: 20" W x 40" L (2" flange)1 King Comforter: 102" W x 90" L1 King Bed Skirt: 78" W x 80" L with 14" drop Cal King Size Set Includes: 1 Cal King Fitted Sheet: 72" W x 84" L + 14"1 Cal King Flat Sheet: 108" W x 102" L2 King Pillowcase: 20" W x 40" L2 King Pillow Sham: 20" W x 40" L (2" flange)1 Cal King Comforter: 102" W x 90" L1 Cal King Bed Skirt: 72" W x 84" L with 14" drop