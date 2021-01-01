8 - Piece Artificial Succulent in Pot Set

These adorable little artificial succulent plants make the perfect, mini-sized decoration piece for any modern/contemporary living space. These lifelike plants come in a set of 8, potted cube-shaped pots that go with almost any design style. Use as a set or individually to provide some hassle-free plant beauty to any work or leisure area in need of a visual pick-me-up. No watering, sunlight, or additional maintenance is necessary, just place them on your desk, table, windowsill, or countertop and they will liven up your decor. Their minimalist modern presentation is excellent for use in your home or in the workplace.