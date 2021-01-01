LloydPans Kitchenware 8 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Hard Anodized Cookware Set

A special selection of our most popular cookware!. The cookware set includes: 2 Quart Sauce Pan with 8" Glass Lid, 4 Quart Sauce Pan with 10" Glass Lid, Steamer Insert for 4 Quart Sauce Pan, 10" Fry Pan, 12" Saute Pan with 12"Glass Lid.Features:Different than any other cookware on the market. We designed and engineered cookware to be an alternative to the traditional non-stick cookware that scratches and wears out. Our stove-top pans are non-toxic and metal utensil safe with a neutral coating that will not chip, bake or flake off.Cooking in cookware is similar in technique to cooking in stainless steel cookware. Using a lower heat setting, letting your pan heat up before cooking, and using somewhat longer cook times will produce satisfying results. More information can be viewed in our Care and Use brochure that is included with every purchase.Sold Manufacturer DirectNo PTFE, No PFOA, No ToxinsOven & Broiler Safe to 700°FBalanced ergonomic, lightweight feelExclusive cool grip handleNumber of Pieces Included: 8Pieces Included in Set: 2 qt. Sauce Pan with 8 in. Glass Lid, 4 qt. Sauce Pan with 10 in. Glass Lid, Steamer Insert for 4 qt. Sauce Pan, 10 in. Fry Pan, 12 in. Saute Pan with 12 in. Glass LidColor: Dark GrayPrimary Material: AluminumHandle Material Type: Stainless SteelNon Stick: YesNon Stick Type: Layers of Non Stick: Enameled: NoLayers of Enamel: Plys (Layers of Metal): SolidLid(s) Included: YesNumber of Lids: 3Lid(s) Material: GlassBakeware Included: NoNumber of Bakeware Pieces Included: Bakeware Piece(s): Bakeware Material: Cooking Utensil(s) Included: NoCooking Utensil(s): Number of Cooking Utensils Included: Cooking Utensil(s) Material: Steamer Basket / Insert Included: YesNumber of Steamer Baskets / Inserts Included: 1Stovetop Safe: YesStove Type Compatibility: Gas;Electric Smooth Top;Electric Coil Cook TopOven Safe: YesMaximum Temperature: 700Waterless: NoPre-Seasoned: YesCool Touch Handle(s): YesProduct Care: Hand Wash OnlyScratch Resistant (Metal Utensil Safe): YesStackable: NoPTFE Free: YesPFOA Free: YesNon-Toxic: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAGourmet Experience: NoWayfair Exclusive Product: NoSpefications:USDA Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: SCS Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: Fire Rated: NoFIRA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoNSF Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Stock Pot(s) Included: NoNumber of Stock Pot(s) Included: Stock Pot(s) Capacity (qt.): Stock Pot(s) Width (in.): Stock Pot(s) Height (in.): Stock Pot(s) Weight (lb.): Saucepan(s) Included: YesNumber of Saucepan(s) Included: 2Saucepan(s) Capacity (qt.): 2, 4Saucepan(s) Width (in.): 8.5, 10.6Saucepan(s) Length Including Handle (in.): 15.8, 17.9Saucepan(s) Height (in.): 3.8, 4.3Saucepan(s) Weight (lb.): 1.26, 1.79Frying Pan(s) / Skillet(s) Included: YesNumber of Frying Pan(s) / Skillet(s) Included: 1Frying Pan(s) / Skillet(s) Width (in.): 10.7Frying Pan(s) / Skillet(s) Height (in.): 1Frying Pan(s) / Skillet(s) Weight (lb.): 1.33Saute Pan(s) Included: YesNumber of Saute Pan(s) Included: 1Saute Pan(s) Capacity (qt.): Saute Pan(s) Height (in.): 3.1Saute Pan(s) Weight (lb.): 1.73Grill Pan(s) Included: NoNumber of Grill Pan(s) Included: Grill Pan(s) Width (in.): Grill Pan(s) Length Including Handles (in.): Grill Pan(s) Height (in.): Grill Pan(s) Weight (lb.): Griddle(s) Included: NoNumber of Griddle(s) Included: Griddle(s) Width (in.): Griddle(s) Length Including Handles (in.): Griddle(s) Height (in.): Griddle(s) Weight (lb.): Dutch Oven(s) Included: NoNumber of Dutch Oven(s) Included: Dutch Oven(s) Capacity (qt.): Dutch Oven(s) Width (in