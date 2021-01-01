8 Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip Extra Long Cord 25ft RightAngle Plug Lifetime Limited Warranty Dollar 75K Insurance TLP825

Protect Any Electronic Device From Power Surges & Spikes: White surge protector with six outlets protects Your PC, personal computer, LAPTOP, Printer, scanner, router, phone, fax, modem, television, lamp or any other Home/office electronics from dangerous Power surges, spikes & line Noise Surge Protector With Extra Long Power Cord With Right Angle Plug: This surge suppressor provides 8 total NEMA 5-15R outlets - including 3 designed for bulky transformers. The extra-long 25-foot AC power cord acts like an extension cord to give you the flexibility to reach distant outlets, while its right-angle NEMA 5-15P flat plug allows furniture and equipment to be moved flush against the wall to save space in your workstation Safety First High Joule-rating - Conforms To UL 1449 Safety Standards: Automatic shutoff cuts power to all outlets when the protection circuit has been compromised. Diagnostic LEDs confirm grounding and protection status at a glance. 1440 joules mean maximu