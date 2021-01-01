8 Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector 8ft ExtraLong Power Cord Flat Plug Wall Mount 2160 Joules ETL Listed Circuit Breaker Automatic Shutdown White.

Best Quality Guranteed. Power More Extend the use of your wall outlet with the Surge Protector with its 8 protected 3-prong outlets Extended Reach The 8ft. extra-long extension cord gives you the freedom to plug in devices from almost anywhere in your home or office, including behind furniture, thanks to the space-saving flat plug. Protection Featuring a surge protection rating of 2,160 Joules, an integrated circuit breaker and automatic shutdown technology, this extension cord is the ultimate in protection from voltage spikes and circuit overloads. Stylish The sleek white finish of this surge protector blends seamlessly into your existing dcor and adds to the aesthetic of any room. Reliable This unit backed by a $200,000 connected equipment replacement policy for peace of mind this product is backed by the highest industry standards of safety and performance.