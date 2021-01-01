Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector With 6ft Cord and Telephone Protection, 1800 Joules, Gray

8 outlets. Clamping voltage: 330 volts 1, 800 Joules Rotating outlets provide convenience & flexibility Allows room for large block-spaced outlets Telephone protection 8-outlet surge protector with 6-foot cord Built to protect professional workstations, laser printers, telephones, home-theater systems, and everyday household electronics Rotating outlets for ease of use; Detachable cord-management clip for cable organization Slim design reduces office clutter Belkin lifetime and dollar 150, 000 connected equipment 8-outlet surge protector with 6-foot cord Built to protect professional workstations, laser printers, telephones, home-theater systems, and everyday household electronics Rotating outlets for ease of use; detachable cord-management clip for cable organization Slim design reduces office clutter Belkin Lifetime Warranty and $150,000 Connected Equipment Warranty