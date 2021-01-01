73.8 Grey Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci (BOC-73.8-RCT-Grey 2-36-84)

The Bocci 73.8 Grey Multi-Light Pendant Light from Bocci activates one's space with a floating composition of sculptural, tactile blown glass. Designer Omer Arbel lets the materials speak for themselves, guiding their form without technical feats. Master glassblowers allow the material to take on its organic shape of gentle folds. Even with a touch of natural light, the glass elements pop with texture and volume. The forms create an instant sense of atmosphere as they appear to float in the air with fine cords. LED lamps concealed on top bring out the sculptural quality of each piece. A flip of the switch creates a warm, alluring glow. The light gives each glass a lively personality, like a glowing jellyfish. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Grey.