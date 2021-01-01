VegTrug 1.8 m Wood Raised Bed Wall Hugger, Natural

The VegTrug Medium Wall Hugger is manufactured from 100% FSC certified cedar wood that is treated with a water-based preservative and includes plastic feet covers, making it suitable for growing edible produce outside in all weathers. Perfect for both narrow and small spaces, the Medium Wall Hugger is easy to assemble from flat pack and designed to fit up against a wall to provide a suitable growing solution for even the smallest of spaces. Standing at 80 cm, it is the ideal working height for gardening without bending and compromising posture, allows easy access for wheelchairs and also guards against pests and slugs reaching the crops. The unique V shape means that you are still able to plant a variation of plants you can grow deep rooted produce at the back, along with shallow rooted produce towards the front. Holding up to 310 l of soil, the Medium Wall Hugger has enough space to grow a wide variety of plants, including vertical growing when placed in front of a wall or fence. A pre-formed liner is included, this will aid in keeping the soil healthy and well-aerated to provide optimum growing conditions. The liner is self draining and is designed to gradually bio-degrade over time. Color: Natural.