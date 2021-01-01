From jdd

8 Liter / 2.1 Gallon Soft-Close Trash Can with Foot Pedal - Stainless Steel, Satin Nickel Finish

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

8 liter / 2.1 gallon rectangular stainless steel trash can with manual foot lever Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior Heavy-duty plastic interior bucket can be easily removed for convenient waste disposal Lid stay open mode(use hand to put lid stay 90 degree open) for easy trash bag replacement

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com