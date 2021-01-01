ALEKO 10' x 8' Brown LED Half Cassette Motorized Retractable Patio Awning with Remote Control

ALEKO 10 x 8 ft Half Cassette Motorized LED Luxury Retractable Patio AwningThe remote control operates motor and controls the lightsMotor encases LED lights that serves as great decorative and functional lightingLED lights seamlessly attach to the motor3-Light Settings offer options for creating the ideal environmentAdjust from softer to brighter lights with the click of a buttonCan partially or fully retract the awning; up to 76 square feet of coverageHand crank is also included for manual retraction or opening in the case of no electricitySemi Cassette frame has extra coverage in front Requires 120V AC connection for motor useComes with standard vertical wall bracketsCan also be mounted under the roof overhang using an additional Ceiling Bracket(sold separately)Wall mounted port is included to store your remote controlAssembly is requiredActual Frame Dimensions: 9.8 x 8 FeetActual Fabric Dimensions: 9.5 x 8 FeetFrame Material: Powder Coated Steel and AluminumFabric Material: Durable, Weather Resistant 100% PolyesterLED Light Color: WhiteFrame Color: Dark GrayFabric Color: Brown